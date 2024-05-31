Haley’s Hot Takes: Joe Jonas, Usher, and more!

Joe Jonas is coming out with solo music! Earlier this week he teased some new music on social media. These immediately got fans speculating on who the songs could be about. The lyrics hint that the new single could be about his ex-wife Sophie Turner. I cannot wait to hear the full song and more music!

Usher is going to be honored with a lifetime achievement award at this years BET Awards. This award has gone to other greats like Prince, Whitney Houston, and others. He is also nominated for other awards this year. Tune in on June 30th!

Nicki Minaj has announced the second leg of her “Pink Friday Two” tour. The tour will start in September and end in Queens, New York at the end of October. She is currently touring in Europe. If you want tickets they are on sale now!

Millie Bobbie Brown is married! On May 18th, the actress and her new husband Jake Bongiovi tied the knot in a small family ceremony. Jake is the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi, who shared the news.

George Clooney and Brad Pitt are finally back together on the big screen! The movie “Wolfs” is a thriller/suspense and it is the first movie the two stars have been since 2008. The movie is set to hit theaters September 20th!

