Grand Traverse Area Children’s Garden invites families to help them and meet some animal friends

TRAVERSE CITY — Calling all little green thumbs! The Grand Traverse Area Children’s Garden is gearing up for the growing season.

Saturday, June 1, from 4 to 6 p.m., they’re inviting you and your little ones to come down and help prep the garden beds for learning. Caesar the spider monkey and his friends will also be there!

The children’s garden says it’s the perfect opportunity to teach youngsters about hard work and giving back to the community through a fun experience.

“The Grand Traverse Area Children’s Garden really is a place that is a free community resource. It’s access for all. And when you teach your children about gardening, you’re planting seeds that go far beyond the cucumber or a green bean that you might produce. Right? Those sort of life lessons carry on into adulthood,” said Sarah Kuschell, executive director.

The garden is located behind the Traverse Area District Library.