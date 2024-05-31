Give your input and learn more at Traverse City’s housing policy workshop in June

TRAVERSE CITY — The housing shortage across Northern Michigan is an ongoing issue, and local governments are looking for solutions.

Traverse City is inviting the public to an informative workshop covering housing policy. The workshop will feature presentations and discussions addressing critical issues in the community. Speakers will present data-driven options to support effective housing strategies that cater to both local and regional needs.

The City says it will be loaded with information, and they hope to hear from the public as well.

“We are planning on having some [interaction] with live surveying throughout the presentation, where questions we put up on the screen, you can answer them or vote on your phone and will start to populate in real time. You can discreetly answer on your phone,” said Shawn Winter, planning director.

The workshop will be at the City Opera House in Traverse City on Tuesday, June 18 at 6 p.m.