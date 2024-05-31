Beautiful DIY glass vase you can make at home with your family

A decorative glass vase at one of the big box stores is going to run you $20-$30 and it will be similar to the others still on the shelf. That is why The Effortless Girl, Julie Loven, has brought to us a Do It Yourself craft that is budget friendly and easy enough for the whole family to be involved.

Julie Loven Glass Vase

With an overall price tag of around $3-$5 depending on how large a vase you want to make, this is the perfect craft to welcome Spring.

For a full material list and step-by-step instructions visit The Effortless Girl website.