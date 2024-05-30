Pit Spitters and BCBS partnership combines baseball with education

TRAVERSE CITY - A partnership that mixes America’s pastime and education. The Pit Spitters held a school day game today with hundreds of kids across the region. The stadium and Blue Cross Blue Shield came together to offer pre-game exhibits that focused on nutrition, fitness and stem learning.

Almost a third of Michigan children are obese or overweight according to Blue Cross Blue Shield and this is their way of encouraging healthier lifestyles.

“Being involved in the community is the biggest thing that we do,” says Pit Spitters Assistant General Manager Sam Connell. “Without the community, we cease to exist and we want to continue to develop that next generation of Pit Spitters fans. And having partnerships like this with Blue Cross Blue Shield allow us to not only promote the health and wellness of Blue Cross Blue Shield is so much about, but also maybe helps we get some new future face painters, players and shows these kids what they can do to to stay healthy, going on beyond school and as they get older.”

