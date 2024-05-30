Hook & Hunting: Mancelona Bass Festival

MANCELONA — The 68th Annual Bass Festival starts Thursday, May 30, and runs until Sunday, June 2.

There will be numerous activities for all ages like carnival rides, raffles, a car show, parades and more. Over 40 vendors are set up for the festival and one of the assistant coordinators says that they’ve all become close thanks to events like this.

“It’s important because we’re all out trying to make a living and we’re all out trying to showcase the stuff that we can hand create and make and share with others,” says Mancelona Bass Festival Assistant Coordinator Robin Bashaw. “And we all enjoy each other’s company. Basically we’re all one big family out and we just enjoy company and the shows and the festivals and the people that coordinate it,” said Robin Bashaw.