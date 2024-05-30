Explore with Eric: Ellsworth Pig Roast

It is difficult for any event to get off the ground, even more so to find longevity within the community. That is why it is so impressive that the Ellsworth/Atwood Pig Roast is entering its 43rd year. This year’s festivities will take place on Friday June 14th and Saturday June 15th at the beautiful Ellsworth Community Park.

With so much going on during this community celebration, I will do my best to list all that this dedicated group have put together:

Raffles

BBQ

200 foot waterslide (Hosted by the volunteer fire department)

Parade

Kid’s game and attractions

Giant slingshot

Horse pull competition

Cornhole competition

20th anniversary of the Ellsworth Community Park Labyrinth

and leading up to the event - A Scavenger Hunt exploring the rich history of the area.

With so much going on, I feel as though I have left many things out but know this: There is something for everyone at the 43rd Annual Ellsworth Pig Roast. The best part? Outside of the cornhole tournament entry fee and the cost of the BBQ dinner and lunch, it is ALL FREE!

For more information on this amazing event coming to Northern Michigan visit the Ellsworth/Atwood Pig Roast Facebook Page.