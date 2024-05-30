Drone helps capture suspect who ran from Mason Co. deputies; another suspect caught hours later

MASON COUNTY — At 11:06 p.m. Wednesday, a Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted a traffic stop on a minivan on US10 in Pere Marquette Township, but the driver failed to stop and fled westbound on US10 and then southbound on Pere Marquette Highway, deputies said.

The vehicle then broke down on South Lakeshore Drive in Summit Township, and the two occupants of the vehicle fled on foot, deputies said.

Two MCSO drone operators were returning to Mason County from training and within two minutes of the foot chase starting, launch the MCSO drone, which was equipped with a thermal imaging camera.

Advertisement

One suspect was spotted with the thermal imaging, and K-9 Diego and Deputy Baum tracked the suspect, who was taken into custody without further incident, deputies said. The second suspect, the driver, was found shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday morning on Deren Road near the US31 freeway.

The driver, a 27 year-old New Era man, was arrested on charges of flee and elude, an MSP warrant out of Oceana County for a home invasion, and a parole detainer of out Muskegon County.

The passenger, a 33 year-old Muskegon County man, was arrested on multiple Muskegon County warrants.

A handgun, suspected narcotics and cash were found in the vehicle, deputies said.

Advertisement

Additional charges are likely, deputies said.

MSP troopers out of the Hart Post, MSP aviation unit (which responded from Flint) Oceana County deputies and Ludington police assisted MCSO deputies at the scene. K-9s from MCSO, Oceana County and MSP also responded to the call.

The case remains under investigation.