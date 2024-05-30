Club Cadillac celebrates 30 years, cuts ribbon on new greenhouse

CADILLAC — Club Cadillac is celebrating a major milestone – 30 years of the nonprofit helping people struggling with mental illness, their recovery and return to everyday life.

They celebrated the occasion with an open house on Thursday. People were able to tour the organization’s clubhouse and get more information about education, wellness, housing and skills development.

Part of the event was a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new greenhouse, paid for with a $30,000 grant from the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program.

“Wellness is part of our standards as a clubhouse,” said Amy Kotulski, director. “We serve lunches every day in the club, and we try to have healthy, balanced meals. But as we know, produce is so expensive, so we’re able to utilize now our own fresh fruits and vegetables from the greenhouse to cook in the kitchen.”

Club Cadillac said the new greenhouse will also be used to teach people gardening skills and participate in their community in a meaningful way.