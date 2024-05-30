Business leaders say AI can help boost productivity

MACKINAC ISLAND -- Artificial intelligence was another hot topic at this week’s Mackinac Policy Conference, as business leaders look to cut costs and embrace new technologies.

Speakers said that AI can help human workers with numerous tasks — get the ball rolling on creative projects, answer customer service requests and assist with coding tasks.

The panelists encouraged companies of all sizes to explore possible uses for AI now or in the near future.

Advertisement

“Any company can be an AI company that you have to take advantage of the assets that you have,” said Varun Krishna, CEO of Rocket Companies. “You have to understand that you’re not a technology company, you’re a data company, that data can be turned into capabilities. You got to be able to think about that internally and externally.”

The speakers also said they don’t anticipate AI to replace American jobs. Rather, they say AI will open new opportunities with the increased productivity it can provide to workers.