Whitmer increases housing goal to 115,000 new units by 2027

MACKINAC ISLAND -- Michigan’s housing crisis remained a focus of the Mackinac Policy Conference’s second day as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer updated a push to help meet the demands of residents.

“We can make big cities and small towns like better places to live, work and invest and attract and retain the talent we need to grow our economy and grow our population,” she said Wednesday.

In 2021, Whitmer set a goal of 75,000 new housing units by September 2026. Now, that goal is being bumped by over 50% to 115,000 units.

“Now, we are raising our goal because we’ve been exceeding our targets driven by our dedicated investments,” she said. “We’ve made it faster to build with practical bipartisan legislation to cut red tape and making it easier to redevelop brownfields. We’ve funded programs that revitalized downtown’s and main streets. We’re building more housing and we can expand supply and lower costs.”

Whitmer said the state will meet its original goal of 75,000 new units in May of next year.

Part of the state’s plan involves rehabilitating around 10,000 currently existing housing units with modern accommodations.

Warren Call of Traverse Connect said there have been numerous programs that have helped expand housing access in northwest Michigan in recent years.

“The support for for downpayment assistance is something that could really be utilized further,” he said. “There’s also the gap financing that provides for workforce housin in larger projects, some of the ones that we’re doing in Traverse City and other parts in Northern Michigan.”

Officials also announced a new program aimed at reducing energy costs, which Whitmer said would help increase the accessibility of homeownership. The initiative will be paid for with federal funds.

“These resources will help more than 18,000 low income families install solar in their houses or in their communities and drive down their utility bills. We’ll significantly lower the cost of new energy efficient appliances, including furnaces, heat pumps, water heaters, stoves, for more than 10,000 families.”

Whitmer estimated impacted families would save around 20% on utility costs.