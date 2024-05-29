USA Today names Manistee’s First Street Beach ‘Best Beach in Michigan’

MANISTEE –— USA Today has named Manistee’s First Street Beach “Best Beach in Michigan.”

USA Today assembled an expert panel to narrow the choices to 20 must-visit beaches across the state as part of its 10Best Readers’ Choice selection for 2024.

“First Street Beach has it all,” Manistee Mayor Jermaine Sullivan said. “If you are looking for a family-friendly beach, a dog park or breathtaking, panoramic views of Lake Michigan, First Street Beach is the best place in the state to experience your perfect beach vacation; and I’m really proud of all the great things happening in Manistee and excited to share it with everyone – those of us who live here and the guests from all over the world.”

First Street Beach is one of Manistee County’s largest beaches and recreation areas. It boasts multiple parks and playgrounds, a full-service concession stand, ball fields, fish cleaning stations and permanent bathrooms.

“Manistee County has 25 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline and 10 Lake Michigan beaches, each as beautiful as the next. It’s really special one of our beaches is named in such high regard across all beaches in the state. A lot of people work really hard to make our beaches an experience where families, travelers, locals, anyone who goes there, can create special memories that last a lifetime,” Sammie Lukaskiewicz, executive director of the Manistee County Tourism Authority, said. “Thank you to everyone who recognizes this and voted.”

First Street Beach includes four playgrounds and Douglas Park, which has multiple baseball and softball diamonds, basketball courts and tennis courts.

Though dogs are not allowed on the beach between Memorial Day to Labor Day, it has its very own, soon-to-be-revamped dog park and a dedicated dog beach on the waterfront below the observation deck near the Lions Pavilion.

There are separate picnic areas with charcoal grills available for an afternoon, an 18-hole disc golf course, boat launch and access, Rocket Park, Lighthouse Park, showers, fish cleaning station, Lake Gulls concession stand, a waterfront Hampton Inn by Hilton with a full-service restaurant, a 16-foot slide and “Origins,” an interpretive sculpture park and historic site that tells the story of Manistee with a series of steel sculptures.

“What makes a great beach all depends on the traveler,” Sullivan added. “Some prefer wide stretches of sand with ample activities and throngs of people to watch, while others desire deserted shorelines with calm waters. And First Street Beach has all that – and more.”

The beach is ADA-accessible and has a life vest and safety station.

First Street Beach is the start (or end) point of the famous Manistee Riverwalk, and is undergoing a strategic master plan. The beach is maintained by the city of Manistee and used by tourists and locals alike year-round. Concerts, fireworks, fishing tournaments, you name it – all take place at First Street Beach throughout the year.

Parking at the beach is free. The boat launch is $5.

For more information about First Street Beach, view a live cam to check out beach conditions or to book your Manistee County beach vacation, please visit www.VisitManisteeCounty.com.