US Forest Service offers tips for dealing with bears on Grand Island

MINISING – With summer approaching, visitors are heading to Grand Island National Recreation Area, a popular destination for campers and day-trippers alike. Ferry service even began last Friday.

As the season begins, the Hiawatha National Forest reminds island explorers to be aware of bears during their visit. Bear activity near recreation sites is not unusual on the island, including around campgrounds and picnic areas. To minimize the likelihood of bear encounters, wildlife biologist Ashlynn Pryal offers the following tips:

Watch for bear sign (scat, tracks) at or near campsites.

Never intentionally feed a bear.

Keep a clean camp. Minimize food odors and waste. Keep cooking, eating, and cleaning activities downwind of your tent. Wash utensils shortly after eating to minimize odors. Do not leave food laying out on picnic tables. Do not leave lunchboxes or coolers unattended.

Do not keep food and toiletries in tents. All campsites on Grand Island have either bear-proof lockers and/or bear poles to safely store food and scented items (sunscreen, ChapStick, etc.)

Don’t sleep in clothes that have cooking odors or liquids on them.

Store trash as you would food. Do not burn or bury it.

Use caution to avoid surprising bears. Be extra aware when approaching blind curves, dense vegetation, or noisy streams where a bear may not see, hear, or smell you approaching. Simple precautions such as speaking in a louder voice than normal or whistling can allow a bear to hear you approaching. Do not carry bear spray unless you know how to properly use it.

While there have been relatively few incidents between bears and humans on Grand Island, there is always the potential for a dangerous encounter. A top priority of the Hiawatha National Forest is the safety of visitors and employees.

“As we welcome visitors back to the island for the season, we want to emphasize the importance of being ‘bear aware’ and following the recommended tips,” says Grand Island National Recreation Area manager Brian Hinch. “We had an active black bear season last year. We hope that visitors will take the advice to heart so that the public and black bears can coexist on the island without wildlife specialists having to take further management actions to address habituated black bears.”

For more information about Grand Island National Recreation Area or about how to recreate safely in bear country, please contact the Munising Ranger District at 906-387-2512.