Single MOMM in Traverse City to hold open house and fundraiser May 30th at new location

TRAVERSE CITY - A new space for a Traverse City non profit. Single MOMM is an organization that addresses the issues of single motherhood and May 30th they’re showing the public their new space on Eighth Street. It’s also a fundraiser for the non-profit that’ll include live music, catering and a program to learn more about what they do.

Executive Director and founder Jennifer Finnegan Pool says it’s all about connecting with the community they serve.

“There’s very few times that we can open wide our doors and allow everybody to come in and see the generational impact that we’re making to hear the stories of single moms and to see how all of this is done right in their community,” says Pool. “Along with 400 volunteers a year, this community has just come around and help support single moms to healthy independence. When a mom is flourishing and thriving, you know that her kids have a bright future.”

The open house starts at 6pm May 30th at 1240 East Eighth Street.