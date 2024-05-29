Search begins for this year’s Michigan Capitol Christmas tree

2023 state Christmas tree. By the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB) is officially kicking off the search for the tree to grace the Capitol grounds for the 2024 holiday season.

DTMB is tasked with the search and harvest of the state Christmas tree and once again asks for the public’s assistance in spotting the perfect tree.

Over the last 39 years, trees have come from locations across the state - from backyards to public land near highways and forests. Last year’s 60-foot spruce was donated by Onaway resident Vic Ruppert and his family in honor of his late wife Shirley Ruppert.

”I know May feels too early to be talking about the holidays, but a Pure Michigan summer is quickly approaching and that is a great time for Michiganders to seek out the perfect tree,” said DTMB Director Michelle Lange. “Each year, our team looks forward to selecting the state Christmas tree, which becomes a destination for friends and families during the holiday season. We have to start that process early to make sure everything is in place for Silver Bells in the City.”

To be considered, trees must meet the following criteria.

TYPE: Spruce or fir.

Spruce or fir. SIZE: At least 60-feet tall with a maximum crown of 24-feet and maximum trunk diameter of 30-inches.

At least 60-feet tall with a maximum crown of 24-feet and maximum trunk diameter of 30-inches. ACCESS: Easy access to the road, with no interference from wires.

Easy access to the road, with no interference from wires. COST: Available at no cost.

Each year, DTMB works with the Michigan Association of Timbermen and the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association to bring the tree to Lansing in late October. The journey will culminate with a tree-lighting ceremony Friday, Nov. 22, at the 40th Annual Silver Bells in the City celebration in downtown Lansing.

The deadline for tree nominations is Monday, Aug. 19. Individuals who would like to nominate a tree are asked to email their name, telephone number, a photograph of the tree, and information about its size and location to ChristmasTree@michigan.gov.