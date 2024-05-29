Pickup slams into 14-foot farm disk, seriously injuring the truck driver, Oceana Co. deputies say

Oceana County Sheriff's Office photo

OCEANA COUNTY — A pickup truck was badly damaged after a crash with a tractor, the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

On May 28 at 2:55 p.m., deputies were sent to a pickup truck-vs.-farm tractor crash on North York Road near 112th Avenue in Elbridge Township.

Upon arrival, deputies found that a 2003 Chevy Pickup truck that was being driven by a 44-year-old Holton man who was traveling northwest had struck a 14-foot farm disk that was being pulled southeast behind a 1972 Oliver Farm Tractor operated by a 67-year-old Shleby man.

The Chevy spun out of control and overturned, causing heavy damage to the truck, and the driver was trapped inside for several minutes, deputies said.

Once the Holton man was extricated from the truck cab, he was taken by ambulance to the Oceana County Airport where he was taken by Aeromed to Grand Rapids Spectrum Hospital for serious injuries he had suffered in the crash, deputies said.

The 67-year-old was taken to Trinity Health Hospital in Shelby for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Alcohol is suspected as being a factor, and deputies are continuing to investigate, the sheriff’s office said.

The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hart Fire Department, Life EMS, Walkerville Rescue, Shelby Fire Department and Aeromed.

