Panel discusses priorities of Gen Z voters

MACKINAC ISLAND -- Attendees of the Mackinac Policy Conference discussed the political importance of Gen Z today, saying the demographic is more politically engaged than other generations may think.

In Michigan, about 1.5 million Gen Z voters plan on participating in this election, around 70% of the group.

The war in Gaza has become a particularly motivating issue for young voters as scenes of destruction and suffering in the region have led to campus protests and political action.

“We’re the generation that grew up online,” said Esther Guerrero with Congress of Communities. “And now we’re witnessing something horrendous online. And our generation, I believe, is a generation of humanity that believes in humanity — we might be a little anxious of the future, but what we want to see is a bright future. We want to have an established life. We want there to be a green earth when we reach 30.”

Gen Z voters will be critical for either candidate in Michigan, where turnout among the demographic could end up swinging the race.

Young voters say they continue to look for candidates who will ease cost of living expenses and combat climate change.