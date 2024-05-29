New child advocacy center will serve Luce, Chippewa and Mackinac Co.

SAULT STE. MARIE — A new child advocacy center in Chippewa County will focus on justice and support for child victims of abuse in the Eastern U.P.

Prior to this center opening up on the Bay Mills Indian reservation, forensic interviewers for child abuse cases had to drive three hours from Escanaba to Chippewa County. While their official grand opening is in mid-July, the center has already taken referrals from Delta County this past week.

The child advocacy center was made possible with a $400,000 grant. Bay mills was one of 11 federally recognized tribes in the nation who received the grant. It fulfills a critical need of services to Luce, Chippewa and Mackinac County.

“With the CAC model, they are interviewed once by the forensic interviewer, and then it is watched live by police, maybe a social worker, and we also record it so they have that recording for evidence,” said Janet Farrish-Gravelle, social services director.

Also on staff is Sunny, a two-year-old golden retriever comfort dog who stays with children while they are being interviewed.