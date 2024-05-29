Motorcycle driver from Grayling killed in crash with car

PRUDENVILLE — The Denton Township Police Department says a 74-year-old motorcycle driver was killed in a crash on Saturday.

Police say a car driver turned left from M-18 onto County Road 100 in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle driver from Grayling hit the passenger side of the car.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say he died later that evening.

They say the car’s passenger had minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.