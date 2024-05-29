Local water educators urge safety precautions with warmer weather in Great Lakes

TRAVERSE CITY - People may be excited to finally get in the water…but even though the air feels warm, getting in Lake Michigan can be dangerous, with hypothermia or even strong winds being a factor.

With tourists flocking to northern Michigan, it’s important to know that our great lakes can be as powerful as any ocean and being prepared can save a life. The owner of HopeFloats and local water safety educator Hope Kurtz teaches swimming lessons in Traverse City and says realizing the force that our lakes have is the first step in ensuring safety.

“Having certain rules like always asking permission before getting in the water also making sure that you never swim alone and you always have a buddy,” says Kurtz. “And just to talk to kids about it. Talk to kids about the risk. you don’t want them to be terrified or scared, but you want everybody needs to have a healthy respect for the water.”

Kurtz offers swim lessons for all ages, and even adaptive lessons.