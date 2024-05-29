Lake County Mom mourns death of son killed in Memorial Day Weekend shooting

IDLEWILD -- A mother devastated by the shooting death of her adult son who was killed over the Memorial Day Weekend is now sharing the memories of who he was and what he meant to his family.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours on Saturday near the Chamber of Commerce in Idlewild, killing 32-year-old Rashad Hawkins.

Details surrounding the shooting are limited tonight as the sheriff’s office continues to investigate.

Marlena Hawkins said she’s still in disbelief over the death of her son.

“Oh my God, my baby is gone. I will never see him again. Oh, never see him again. I just. I don’t want no mother to go through this,” said Marlena.

She said she still remembers getting that call from the mother of his son’s baby boy.

“She was screaming, ‘They shot him, they killed them’. And I said, ‘what did you talking about’? She said, “They shot him. They killed him. I don’t know what to do. They shot and killed him’. She was telling me she was sorry and everything,” said Marlena.

Hawkins said Rashad, who was known as Ray to most, didn’t deserve what happened to him.

He was a family man who leaves behind 6 kids between the ages of 7 months and 11 years of age and had another one on the way.

“I just want justice. I want my baby back. But I got it all back. I can’t get him back, I can’t, I can’t get him back,” said Marlena.

As Marlena prepares to bury her first born, his sister Diamond Hawkins, recalls the joy he put out into the world.

“He was really, like, a happy person. He liked to listen to music. He loved, like, R&B, Michael Jackson. He loved dancing to Michael Jackson. My mom would play Michael Jackson just to watch him dance,” said Diamond.

Diamond said he also brought a lot of laughter to everyone around him.

“He loved, like, cracking jokes on everybody and just making everybody laugh. He thought he was a chef, but he wasn’t a better cook than me,” said Diamond.

Diamond said her brother liked to cook. They even had cooking competitions, but his day job was working construction.

“He did roofing. And he was about to start a new job. He goes over all over the United States, where they have tornadoes and hurricanes. And he did a roofing for that. And he was supposed to start Tuesday, his new job,” said Marlena.

Hawkins said they plan to remember Ray by sending off balloons and they also plan to protest at the courthouse Friday to make sure they get justice for him.

“I just pray, I got to pray. And I got to keep fighting. I gotta keep fighting. I gotta keep going up the chain to keep me going up. I’ve been on the phone. I just got to keep fighting,” said Marlena.

As for the investigation, the Lake County Sheriff’s office said the shooting stemmed from a prior dispute, and a man has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

He’s awaiting arraignment for open murder.