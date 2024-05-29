Grand Traverse Bay YMCA hosts ‘Senior Palooza’

TRAVERSE CITY - An informal event at the west ymca in traverse city today. They hosted Senior Palooza, a way for community members to come in and check out all that the area has to offer for their age bracket.

There were booths set up for organizations like TART Trails, BATA, and more ready to assist those elderly members of society become and remain more active. The YMCA says hosting events like these is important to making sure seniors keep that spring in their step.

“So it’s very important for us and our active older population in the region to help fight social isolation, break down barriers to resources that we have at the Y to offer everyone, and also our local organizations as well.” Says Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Senior Director of Health and Wellness Liz Bloom.

And the Y has several community events and activities to participate in year round.

