Equity is essential in state population growth, officials say

MACKINAC ISLAND -- Population growth has remained a hot topic among Michigan officials in recent years. Policymakers say that without a stable population, government initiatives can fall flat from a lack of tax revenue.

With zero migration, the state projects a population of 9.3 million in 2050. Even with positive migration, the state experiences slow growth of a few hundred thousand and still drops below current levels in 2050.

Speakers at the Mackinac Policy Conference said that Michigan’s population issues presented an opportunity to help combat inequalities that have persisted in the state for decades.

Advertisement

“We need more Black and brown in this industry,” said Andre M. Perry, a senior fellow with the Brookings Institute. “It’s not just about starting businesses. It’s about improving in areas that can actually generate more employees, more revenue for so that everybody can thrive.”

The speakers also emphasized that targeted investments in specific communities don’t need to come at the expense of others.

Detroit, which has the nation’s third largest Black population, experienced population growth this year for the first time in years, a sign that local officials have said is representative of the city’s comeback. But more work needs to be done to support populations throughout the state, officials said.