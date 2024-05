MASON COUNTY — On May 22, the Honorable Susan Sniegowski of the 51st Circuit Court announced her appointment of Beth Hand as Mason County Prosecuting Attorney.

Hand replaces Lauren Kreinbrink after her resignation, and will stay on until the end of the current term, Dec. 31, 2024.

Beth Hand is the Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, a position she’s held since January 2021.

Hand will be sworn in on May 31. She also plans to run for the Prosecutor position to continue serving in 2025.