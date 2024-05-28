People pay tribute in Cadillac for Memorial Day

Despite the rainy day, people including local veterans, lined the streets in Cadillac to pay tribute during the Memorial Day Parade.

The Cadillac Area Honor Guard hosted the 2024 Memorial Day Parade and Annual Veterans Walk to honor fallen heroes earlier this morning.

The event started with a salute to sailors lost at sea, a wreath ceremony, with 21-gun salute and taps played at the city docks.

The parade featured numerous local organizations, first responders like fire and police, Cadillac’s high school marching band and the Patriot Choir.

Local veteran William Bradfield, served as a marine from 1966-1968 and took part in the parade with his snowmobile turned motorcycle.

He said he knows all too well the sacrifices others have made.

“People that are in that kind of position in their lives never forget the people that they left behind that didn’t make it home. So, when something like this comes up to honor those people. And let them know today. We still haven’t forgotten you and it’s been 56 years for me. That’s the main reason I came down this morning,” said Bradfield.

The parade ended with a Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium at Cadillac High School.