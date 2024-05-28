Mackinac panel discusses Michigan’s housing crisis

MACKINAC ISLAND -- Michigan’s housing woes were the focus of the Mackinac Policy Conference’s first day of discussions.

A panel ambitiously titled “Solving Michigan’s Housing Crisis” included the state housing director and officials from southeast Michigan communities.

The speakers agreed that regardless of a community’s size, too many residents simply are not able to access the housing they need.

Advertisement

Amy Hovey, director of the state housing authority, has previously said the state is about a hundred thousand housing units short of where it needs to be.

“It’s all about supply,” she said at the panel. “We do not have enough housing units for our families and basic economics are if you are short on supply and high on demand, the cost increases. So we really have to help the market.”

Hovey said that aid can come in the form of gap financing, funding that helps renters and developers meet on a going rate that may not otherwise be realistic.

Speakers also said that the construction of more multi-family complexes can help alleviate some of the state’s struggles.

Advertisement

“We need a lot of units,” she said. “We can’t take as much land as we have traditionally been taking to build these large single family homes. We need to allow for a denser housing structure so that we can get done what we need to get done.”

Hovey also highlighted recent support programs that have designated funding for specific regions, including the MI Neighborhood program which has over a million dollars remaining for applications from smaller communities.

Rep. John Roth, R-Interlochen, said that more funding needed to be provided for developers to quickly build units that could go toward supporting workers in Morthern Michigan.

“I’ve talked to them many times about doing like — the funding for Housing North or even Habitat for Humanity,” he said. “I think that is definitely something that all of us could benefit from in Northern Michigan.”