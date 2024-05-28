Ludington’s ‘Blessing of the Boats’, the unofficial kick off of boating season

A summertime tradition is returning to Ludington. It’s almost time for the annual ‘Blessing of the Boats’.

The event is the unofficial start of the boating season and coincides with the ‘Love Ludington Weekend” that’s also happening that same weekend.

The ‘Blessing of the Boats’ will feature entertainment, food truck vendors, a raffle, and beer.

The event is being sponsored by the Ludington Bay Brewing Co. and Safe Harbor Credit Union.

Ludington Bay Brewing Co. sales and event coordinator, Jamie Adam said you don’t have to own or bring a boat to join the festivities.

“It is actually under a tent. So, you’re not actually having to bring your whole boat or anything. You just bring something very special, from your boat. Lot of people bring their boat keys. So, Father Wayne, we’ll do a little prayer, and you just dip your boat keys. Or maybe it’s your favorite lifejacket or your favorite fishing lure,” said Adam.

Also new this year, a laser light show will illuminate the Ludington North Breakwater Lighthouse for the landmark’s 100th anniversary.

It’s all happening at West End in Ludington on Saturday June 8th from 4 to 9:30 pm.

Proceeds from the ‘Blessing of the Boats’ will go to benefit the Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association.