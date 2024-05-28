Ludington businesses get a boost as people return to Northern Michigan

Some Northern Michigan businesses are getting the boost they wait all winter for, now that we are at the beginning of the summer tourist season.

The Memorial Day holiday weekend is the unofficial start of summer, meaning the huge influx of visitors to Northern Michigan has begun.

Local retailers, like Robin Gesswein, co-owner of Gordys Skate Co. said it takes a lot of work to prepare for the Memorial Day Weekend but it’s something they look forward to as the people return to Northern Michigan.

Advertisement

“It’s very, very busy, very intense. We have quite a few employees in the summer because it takes a small army to pull off all of this,” said Gesswein.

She said business is booming as more people head to the area

Gesswein said this time of year the city of Ludington swells because of the larger number of people heading back up north.

“Mostly people are opening their cabins or cottages or condos, but a lot of them are coming and camping at the state park. We have a lot of other, great campgrounds that people book up, and the hotels are full,” said Gesswein.

Advertisement

Gesswine said the custom apparel and Ludington souvenir shop uses the Memorial Day weekend as a way to test the inventory to see if they have what customers like.

“We had an amazing amount of foot traffic. I think it was maybe busier for us than last year. This is also our [what] we call it, like, a practice weekend because we introduce all of our new designs, all of our new garments. And we get, feedback from the customers coming in,” said Hankwitz.

Meanwhile on the other side of the street, home retail shop, Grateful Heart & Home employee, Kelly Hankwitz said despite the weather not being the greatest, people came in droves

“We had a lot of people that there were times we had like 30 people in the shop. I mean, just people were everywhere [it was] like, where are they coming from? So, it was great to me. It was just hope that the summer will continue in the same way,” said Hankwitz.

Advertisement

The retailer said this past Sunday they switched from being open on just Fridays and Saturdays to again being open six days a week.

“It’s just nice to see Ludington full again. Just, you know, to be able to showcase our community and have our car ferries running again and the state parks open. And it’s just brings a lot of people to Ludington,” said Hankwitz.

Hankwitz said she hopes that’s a good sign for the summer season.

“Summer is the biggest, the fall’s pretty [good]. We have one little lull usually a couple weeks in September, and then it picks right back up again,” said Hankwitz.

Hankwitz said they do get a boost in the fall and at Christmas time, but their bread and butter really is the summer months.