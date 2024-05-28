‘Local control’ campaign won’t quality for 2024 ballot, now aiming for 2026

A ballot initiative seeking to undo a key portion of state climate policy will be moving their sights to 2026.

Citizens for Local Control, the campaign behind the effort, said in an email to supporters that the group has not met their goal to appear before voters on the 2024 ballot.

The campaign has been collecting signatures since January to undo a piece of Democratic climate legislation that would allow a state agency to effectively override decisions from local zoning authorities on the approval of large-scale solar and wind projects.

Supporters of the policy have said that shifting this authority to the state level is essential for meeting clean energy goals, while opponents have said the change is an infringement on the rights of local government.

The campaign appeared not to have met a sufficient number of signatures, which would be due to the Secretary of State Wednesday.

Ballot initiatives required around 350,000 signatures to appear on the 2024 ballot, but the group had previously said they aimed to collect around 550,000 signatures to account for rejections due to incomplete or invalid information.

Citizens for Local Control has until late July to continue collecting signatures and be considered for the 2026 ballot.

Barring a court order, the energy law will go into effect in November.