Explore with Eric: Short’s Brewing Company

You cannot visit Antrim county without stopping by an iconic business in the area, Short’s Brewing Co. With a long and storied history within this northern community, Short’s has become a staple of both Bellaire and Elk Rapids.

Shorts Brewing Co.

But it is not just the innovative and delicious beers that keep locals and visitors coming back for more, it’s Short’s dedication to providing a welcome atmosphere for all of its patrons.

Open now across the street from the Bellaire Pub is the Short’s Brewing Beer Garden, which offers live music, outdoor seating and a variety of brews on tap. It’s a fantastic way to spend an evening and experience Short’s for yourself, the business says.

If you are looking for more of a party scene, then Short’s Fest coming to the Elk Rapids Pull Barn location on June 8 may be just what you are looking for. Whether you prefer beer, cider, or non-alcoholic beverages there is something suited for everyone’s tastes at Short’s Fest. All ages are welcome to this free event, and more information can be found at the event page on the Short’s Brewing Co. website.

For more information on the company and its mission within the Antrim community, visit the Short’s Brewing Co. website.