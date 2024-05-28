Cadillac Curry House puts on a ‘senior’ prom for residents

Our Lifestyle Reporter Rachel Rademacher brings us an adorable story of the Cadillac Curry House Assisted Living and Memory Care Facility’s annual event. This year, they decided to put on a ‘senior’ prom.

It was an afternoon for the residents to get dressed up, gather together for a meal, boogie on the dance floor, and of course, vote for their Prom King and Queen. Proof that you’re never too old to dress up and have a good time!

The staff at the Curry House is always working hard to make the residents feel special and young at heart.



