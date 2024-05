This week, Katie Birecki and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us to Peninsula Cellars Winery on Old Mission Peninsula, where a “pop quiz” and “detention” are things you can get excited about.

Curious to find out more?

Peninsula Cellars is one of 30+ merchants on Michigan’s Brewvine Passport offering you exclusive discounts to their products. Get a three-day or annual pass by clicking here.