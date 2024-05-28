Bear sightings around Boardman Lake has TART Trails urging caution

They may be “friendly,” but you’ll still want to keep your distance. There have been several bear sightings in Traverse City since Monday morning, mainly in the Boardman Lake area.

While it’s not unusual to see bears wandering around this time of year, they’re not seen in town too often. People say they saw the bear, or possibly multiple bears, on the Boardman Lake Loop Trail.

TART Trails posted a warning on social media to keep an eye out. They say it’s normal to see wildlife on the trail.

If you see a bear, keep your distance and alert the DNR or other authorities.

“The DNR has a ton of information on their websites about black bears. And, you know, I’ve read that the population is growing, so there may be more sightings out across the network. So, yeah, just use your common sense and spatial awareness and / Stay on the trail. Don’t venture off into private property,” said Kate Lewis, director of communications.

Tart trails also says you should make sure you throw away any trash, and make sure you have proper lighting and equipment if you choose to walk the trails after dark.