ATV driver killed in U.P. accident; 11-year-old passenger survives

UPPER PENINSULA — A 33-year-old man from Chicago was killed in an ATV accident, officials said Tuesday.

On Sunday around 8:15 p.m., Michigan State Police troopers from the Manistique Outpost were sent to Hemlock Trail in Thompson Township in Schoolcraft County for a 911 call of an ATV crash.

Upon arrival, troopers found that a four-wheeler had overturned after losing control and had ejected both the driver and passenger, they said. The ATV then rolled over the driver, causing life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

Life-saving measures were attempted at the scene, however the driver, from Chicago, was pronounced dead at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital after being taken there by Manistique EMS, troopers said.

The passenger, an 11-year-old female who is the niece of the man killed, suffered minor injuries, troopers said.

Neither riders were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted by Manistique Public Safety and Sault Tribal Police Department.