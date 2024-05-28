76th Annual Mackinac Island Parade Livestream

The Mackinac Island Lilac Festival returns June 7 through 16, culminating in the much anticipated 2024 Lilac Festival Parade. Join 9&10 News anchors Rachel Rademacher and Eric Brazeal in a virtual front-row seat as they host the 76th Annual Lilac Festival Parade from the Island House Hotel! You can watch live and on demand from the comfort of your home so you don’t have to miss any of the exciting action.

Be there when the cannon fires from Fort Mackinac, kicking off the parade at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 16. Watch by visiting the On Demand tab on 9and10news.com, the 9&10 News Channel on ZEAM, or on the 9&10 News YouTube Channel, or the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau’s Facebook page to catch it all!

Thank you to all of our sponsors who made this 9&10 News and Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau livestream possible.

Advertisement





Sponsored By



