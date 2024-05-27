Mackinac Policy Conference will bring policymakers up north this week

MACKINAC ISLAND — The movers and shakers of Michigan politics will descend on the Grand Hotel this week for the Mackinac Policy Conference, a three-day event featuring panels, discussions and one-on-ones with lawmakers and industry professionals.

The annual event will bring hundreds of attendees to the island as leaders discuss Michigan’s challenges and how best to overcome them.

The conference will be hosted in the historic Grand Hotel.

Hot topics this year will include policies to grow Michigan’s population, the lack of affordable and accessible housing and adopting future technologies, like AI and electric vehicles.

Attendees will include Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, Detroit billionaire and CEO Dan Gilbert and former Meet the Press host chuck todd.

Michigan’s congressional delegation will also be in attendance, including outgoing Senator Debbie Stabenow. A debate among candidates seeking her seat was called off after cancellations from frontrunners Mike Rogers and Elissa Slotkin.

Michigan’s university officials will be pushed in conversations on student athlete earnings and retaining Michigan talent in-state, while business leaders will discuss the goal of establishing Michigan as the innovation hub of the Midwest.

When lawmakers return to Lansing in June, they’ll be tasked with finalizing the state’s annual budget which will allocate over $80 billion to state agencies and individual projects.

Non-conference visitors to the island won’t have access to the Grand Hotel and may encounter increased waits for dining and transportation services. Guests of the conference will return to the mainland by Friday afternoon.