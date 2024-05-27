Evart man dead after motorcycle crash

Sunday evening just after 5, deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident in Chippewa Township.

Deputies say Dustin Hyden from Evart was traveling east on 20 mile road approaching 80th Ave.

He was riding a motorcycle and attempted to miss deer in the road way-causing him to go off the roadway and crash.

Mecosta County EMS performed life saving measures before transporting Dustin to Corewell Health.

Hyden passed away there from the injuries sustained in the crash.