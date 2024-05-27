1 killed, 7 injured in Memorial Day shooting in Lansing

LANSING — The Lansing Police Department said Monday that seven people were shot and one was killed early on Memorial Day.

On Monday around 2:50 a.m., members of the Lansing Police Department were sent to the 300 block of River Front Drive on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a large crowd of people and multiple shooting victims, police said.

The Lansing Fire Department responded to treat and transport several of the victims to a local hospital.

In total, seven people were shot, police said. A 17-year-old male was pronounced dead at the hospital, they said. At least one person is listed in critical condition as well.

The shooting victims ranged in age from 15-20 years old, police said.

No arrests were made, and this is believed to be an isolated incident, police said. However, an investigation is ongoing.



