A new program in Manistee County is being rolled out to give you better protection from fraud.

It’s called the Property Fraud Alert Service.

The way it works is any time the Manistee County Deeds Office records a document-the owner of the property receives a text.

They then get to decide if they authorized that recording.

If they didn’t authorize it-they can let the Manistee County Register of Deeds Office know.

Click here to sign up.