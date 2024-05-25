24 year old man in jail for attempted murder

A 24 year old man is behind bars after the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says he tried stabbing his parents.

An investigation revealed the 24 year old man attempted to stab his parents while they were sleeping early Saturday morning

They were able to defend themselves and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

When deputies arrived the man took off in his car.

With the help of other law enforcement-Clinton County deputies stopped the man traveling south on US-127.

He was taken back to the Isabella County Jail where he remains.

There were two children in the house who were unharmed.