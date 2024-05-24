Two fan-favorite flavors are back for summer from Hudsonville Ice Cream

If you love fruity ice cream flavors, then we have some great news for you! Hudsonville Ice Cream has released two fan-favorites back into their catalog for you to add some sweetness to your summertime.

Peach Raspberry Swirl and Strawberry Shortcake, two beloved returning Limited Edition flavors are back on the shelves and ready for the whole family to enjoy.

Peach Raspberry Swirl features peach ice cream swirled with raspberry sherbet and marks the return of a Limited Edition first introduced in 2022.

Strawberry Shortcake combines a sweet strawberry swirl and pound cake pieces in a classic vanilla ice cream for a reimagining of a classic Limited Edition flavor fans have enjoyed for years.

Hudsonville Ice Cream’s Limited Edition flavors are available for a short time each season while supplies last. For more flavors and information, visit the Hudsonville Ice Cream website.