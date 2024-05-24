The largest steam hoist on Earth is in Northern Michigan

Located in the Upper Peninsula is the longest mine shaft on the planet, the Quincy Mine. To pull up rock from such a deep depth within the earth, engineers had to push the mechanical envelope.

The result? The largest steam hoist to ever exist on the planet.

Steam Hoist

Educator and content creator Alexis Dahl explores this technological marvel and how it works in this weeks episode. For the full video visit the Alexis Dahl Youtube page.

For more information on her adventures and to explore more of the rich history in Northern Michigan, visit AlexisDahl.com.