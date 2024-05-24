Teen flown to hospital after he crossed the street in front of a Hummer and got hit

HARRISON — On Thursday afternoon, May 23, Clare County Central Dispatch got a report of a pedestrian hit by a car.

Deputies arrived at the scene on First Street, near Second Street, in Harrison. They say a 2008 Hummer H3 was headed north on First Street when the driver hit a 13-year-old pedestrian.

According to deputies, the teen said he thought he could make it across the street in time when he stepped into the path of the Hummer.

Due to the complexity of the pedestrians’ injuries, he was transported to Clare City Airport, where he was flown to Hurley Medical Center in Flint for treatment. Deputies say he is in stable condition.