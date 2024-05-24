Join 9&10′s Michael Stevens at the Cherry Capital Comic Con in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY — The Cherry Capital Comic Con is now underway at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.

Vendors have been busy setting up their artwork, comics, games and much more. A few famous guests are also making an appearance, along with several different activities for the whole family to enjoy. And of course, costumes are encouraged to show off your favorite pop culture icons.

“Traverse City is like a little mini vacation for lots of comic creators. The people that run this con have made it very comic-centric. There are hundreds of vendors, hundreds of comic creators. The Ghostbusters, some of the other groups, the Star Wars groups, we’re just like the gravy on top of the mashed potatoes,” said Nathan Dean, Cherryland Ghostbusters and 501st Legion.

If you plan on going, make sure to stop by 9&10′s booth to meet and play games with our very own Michael Stevens.

The event runs until 5 p.m. Sunday.