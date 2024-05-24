‘Fruits of Summer’ Pure Michigan pie flavor now available at GT Pie Company

TRAVERSE CITY - Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to the summer and you can celebrate with a new pie flavor. The ‘Fruits of Summer’ pie is now available at the Grand Traverse Pie Company and over 100 grocery stores across Michigan.

It’s made with Michigan grown cherries, blueberries and topped with oatmeal, cinnamon and brown sugar crumbs. This is in partnership with Pure Michigan and MI Kids Matter, a way to nurture early childhood development in the state.

“Yes, we talk about cherries. Yes, we talk about blueberries, but we’re talking about kids,” says Grand Traverse Pie Company Co-Founder Mike Busley. “Why? Because healthy pies come from farmers that are nurturing fruit. Healthy families come from parents that are nurturing children. That’s part of the component that we feel is important as a company and as a couple to promote when we have the opportunity.”

This exclusive flavor will be available through September. Click here to stay up to date on where to find it.