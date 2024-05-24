Crafting with the Katies: DIY a picture frame for your Polaroids using perler beads!

The Katies are back with another Polaroid craft! This time, they’re making a frame for their pictures using perler beads, or beads that melt together when you iron them.

For this project, you’ll need:

A Polaroid picture

Perler beads

Perler pegboard

Tweezers

Parchment paper

Iron and ironing board

Hot glue

Step one: Take your photo and place it underneath your perler bead pegboard. This should be clear, so you can see through it. You can also tape your photo down to your pegboard so your picture doesn’t move.

Step two: Pick out the colors of beads you’d like to use for your frame.

Step three: Using your tweezers, carefully place your beads around your photo to make a frame shape. We recommend having at least one row of beads overlapping your picture.

Step four: When you’ve completed your frame, put your parchment paper over your frame. Then, take your iron and on a medium or high heat setting, carefully iron your beads so they melt together.

Step five: Once you’ve made a few passes through your beads, take your frame off the pegboard. Continue to iron on your ironing board until you’ve reached your desired “melted” look.

Step six: You can use your hot glue to glue your frame to your picture so it’s nice and permanent!

If there’s a craft you’d like the Katies to do, email them at katywashburn@910mediagroup.com and katiebirecki@910mediagroup.com.