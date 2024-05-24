Bayshore Marathon kicks off on Memorial Day Weekend

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY - Runners will be hitting the pavement May 25th in Grand Traverse County. It’s the annual Bayshore Marathon and this is the 42nd year. Profits from the event go towards grants and scholarships within the Traverse City Area.

The Traverse City Track Club so far has exceeded $2.5 million in funds given to non-profits over the years.

“We’re so thrilled for a great race [May 25th]. The weather’s looking great. It started with the grassroots, really dedicated group of runners from the area who just loved running and wanted to bring people together and enjoy the Great Lakes,” says Traverse City Track Club Executive Director Lindsay McLaughlin. “And so after over 40 years, to be able to still get to do that and bring literally the the shoreline of Lake Michigan to people, from across the world is really, really special.

The Bayshore will consist of a marathon, half marathon, 10k and kids’ run.