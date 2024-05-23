Michigan’s jobless rate dropped in April, but still up up in 2024

According to the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics, jobless rates in Michigan decreased in 15 of 17 labor markets in April.

Michigan regional jobless rates ranged from 3 to 6.8% in April, with an average decrease of 0.2% points over the month. The largest decrease was in the Northeast Lower Michigan region.

About 36,000 nonfarm jobs were added during April. The biggest gains were in construction (+12,000) and professional and business services (+9,000).

However, all 17 Michigan labor market areas exhibited jobless rate increases over the year, with an average gain of 0.5%.

The most pronounced job decline was in the Upper Peninsula region (-0.9%). The Northeast Lower Michigan region was the only labor market to exhibit an employment increase during April (+0.6%).