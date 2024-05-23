Let’s get composting with Cultured Kombucha

For this week’s Wellness Wednesday we are excited to welcome back Courtney Lorenz from Cultured Kombucha to show us a way that we can not only benefit ourselves and our loved ones, but the very soil our food originates from. Today we discuss, Composting.

(910 Media Group)

Whether you are a business looking to minimize your carbon footprint or a gardener getting ready for summer, everyone can enjoy the process of composting. It will not only benefit your soil but it will also remove food wastes from our landfills.

For more information on composting in Michigan visit the State of Michigan Ag website. to learn more about Courtney visit the Cultured Kombucha website.