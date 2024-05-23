Animals moved into new addition to the Chippewa County Animal Shelter

SAULT STE. MARIE — Furry friends at the Chippewa County Animal Shelter are now settled into their new home, but they didn’t move too far.

The animal shelter officially opened up their new addition Monday after everything was moved last week from the old building into the new one.

Coast Guard members from Sector Northern Great Lakes in Sault Ste. Marie teamed up with shelter workers to move all the animals, furniture and supplies.

It all started a few years ago when a person donated $450,000 in memory of his wife to the shelter. Other donations have since covered the rest of the cost.

Construction of the new addition started last fall. Now the old section will be redone for more storage rooms and a surgery room for spaying and neutering.

“We have needed this for several years. It’s just a testament to how much the community supports this building and it’s heartwarming. It kinda brings a tear to your eye to think that they care this much. I can’t say enough about how strong and wonderful our community is,” said Holly Henderson, shelter director.

The entire $1.2 million project is expected to wrap up later this fall.